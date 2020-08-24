Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.00. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.