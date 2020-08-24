Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $927,220.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $652,240.75 and approximately $927,220.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00478554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011535 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002811 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010354 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,065,652 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,640 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

