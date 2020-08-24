LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF) Financial Contrast

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -129.34% -78.82% -46.63% CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46%

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $3.03 million 1.16 -$3.01 million N/A N/A CNFinance $444.17 million 0.54 $77.36 million $1.04 3.37

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

CNFinance beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

