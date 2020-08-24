Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $6.80. 15,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

