Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Sunday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.42. 368,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,336. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.