Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.03

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 35068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Get Lennar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.