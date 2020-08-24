Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

