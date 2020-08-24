Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of LMND stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.07. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $96.51.
About Lemonade
There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc
