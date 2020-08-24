Larry L. Enterline Sells 40,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities downgraded Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,224,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,154,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

