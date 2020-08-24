Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Update

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $166.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 920,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 790,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,851,000.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

