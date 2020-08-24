Lamden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302,890.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $302,890.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

