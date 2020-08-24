Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

