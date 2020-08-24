Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.
See Also: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.