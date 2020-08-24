Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $105,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 46,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $110,934.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,268.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,808 shares of company stock valued at $268,415. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

