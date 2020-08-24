Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.07. 14,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.