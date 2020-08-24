Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.80. 27,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,329. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

