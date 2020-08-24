JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 364,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

