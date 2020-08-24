John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 451,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

