J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,134 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134 ($14.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 800 ($10.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £5,025,534 ($6,570,184.34).

JDW opened at GBX 974 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 946.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,049.88. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.67).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

