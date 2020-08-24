Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

