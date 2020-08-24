iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 161.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,600. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

