iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.21. 21,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,015. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

