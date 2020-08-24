iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $236.91

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.91 and last traded at $235.69, with a volume of 16613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

