iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.95

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.95 and last traded at $159.61, with a volume of 5029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

