iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 2,342,475 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,373.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,381,000 after buying an additional 1,604,220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

