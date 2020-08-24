iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.76

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.76 and last traded at $190.25, with a volume of 10469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $167.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

