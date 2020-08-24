iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.57

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.57 and last traded at $129.57, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

