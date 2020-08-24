iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

