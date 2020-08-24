iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,817,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ACWX opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

