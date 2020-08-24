iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.29

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.29 and last traded at $267.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

