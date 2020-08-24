iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 1,351,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,792,789. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

