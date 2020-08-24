iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.61

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

