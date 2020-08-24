iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 163.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 4,572,250 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

