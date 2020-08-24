iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.82

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 246.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

