iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $5,525,736. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

IRBT stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.