Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.12

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $143.12, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.