Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.56

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.56 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

