InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $85.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.20 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $353.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $360.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $363.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

