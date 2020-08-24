Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$15.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
IPL stock opened at C$13.89 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
