Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $652,820.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00.
Shares of ITGR opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Integer by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,734 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 8,547.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 77.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after buying an additional 219,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $9,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
