Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $652,820.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00.

Shares of ITGR opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Integer by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,734 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 8,547.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 77.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after buying an additional 219,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $9,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

