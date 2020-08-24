Insula (ISLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $404,344.94

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Insula token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $404,344.94 and $6,420.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00084095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00281699 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001629 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,650 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

