Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $3.69 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

