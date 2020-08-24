Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $636,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $636,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $619,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $465,875.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

