Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells $283,884.48 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

