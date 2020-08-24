Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $1,000,028.40 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trimble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

