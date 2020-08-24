Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $2,556,398.46 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 65,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $2,556,398.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $8,521.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TechTarget by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

