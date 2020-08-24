Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $2,031,900.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SSNC stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.