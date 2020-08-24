Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $699,900.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SMAR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
