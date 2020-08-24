Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $699,900.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,772,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after buying an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

