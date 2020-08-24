Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSA opened at $206.55 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

