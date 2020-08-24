Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 3,364 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $260,171.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Monday, July 27th, Ronnie Darroch sold 1,216 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $88,792.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plexus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $723,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $186,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Plexus by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.