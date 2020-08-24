Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 35,004 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$673,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,384,763.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$18.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Parex Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$25.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

